Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

