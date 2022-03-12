Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.13. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 63,124 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 25.49 and a current ratio of 25.73. The company has a market cap of C$352.22 million and a P/E ratio of -224.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.11.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

