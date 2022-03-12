Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.13. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 63,124 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 25.49 and a current ratio of 25.73. The company has a market cap of C$352.22 million and a P/E ratio of -224.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.11.
Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.