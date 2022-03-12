ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $17.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003730 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000855 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,568,711,169 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

