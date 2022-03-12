Comerica Bank Acquires 46,617 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,617 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $19,389,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after buying an additional 328,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

