Comerica Bank Acquires 51,639 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after purchasing an additional 278,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,975,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 215,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 391,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Newmark Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,342,000 after acquiring an additional 167,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 632,707 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.70 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

