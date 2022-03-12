Comerica Bank Buys 10,529 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 6.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.