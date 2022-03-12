Comerica Bank Buys 16,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.