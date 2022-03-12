Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,689 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.