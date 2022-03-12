Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 780,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 355,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.