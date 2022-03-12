Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,137,539 shares of company stock valued at $153,065,544 and have sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

