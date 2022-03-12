Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of CMC Materials worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCMP stock opened at $180.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCMP. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

