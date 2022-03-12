Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,912 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 443,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,946,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 67,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,844,000 after acquiring an additional 804,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,955,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,975,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 817,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

