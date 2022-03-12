Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JBLU. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.