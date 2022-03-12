Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RLI by 87.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

