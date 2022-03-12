Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Wix.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.53.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.