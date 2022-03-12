Comerica Bank Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

