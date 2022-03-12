Comerica Bank Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

