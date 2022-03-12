Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USNA opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,846 shares of company stock worth $1,234,059 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

