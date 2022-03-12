Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $104,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $99.24 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

