Comerica Bank Purchases 45,608 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.