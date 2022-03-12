Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

