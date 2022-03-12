Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Envestnet stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 303.60 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.