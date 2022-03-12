Comerica Bank Reduces Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 103,365.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 291,942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in H&R Block by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in H&R Block by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

