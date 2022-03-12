Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.33.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

