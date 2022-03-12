Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $224.00 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

