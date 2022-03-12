Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,482 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 182.67%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

