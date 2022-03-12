Comerica Bank Sells 1,105 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

