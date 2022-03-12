Comerica Bank Sells 13,231 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $1,044,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

