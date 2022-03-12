Comerica Bank Sells 14,099 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $84,921,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $60,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

NYSE:PWR opened at $123.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

