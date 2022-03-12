Comerica Bank Sells 149 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 85.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,752.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,197.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5,209.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,363.32 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,343.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

