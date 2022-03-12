Comerica Bank Sells 20,202 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,469,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 13.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 171,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $22.30 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

About TEGNA (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.