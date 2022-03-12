Comerica Bank Sells 25,633 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $172.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

