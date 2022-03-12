Comerica Bank Sells 2,922 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 344.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.06. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

