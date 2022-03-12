Comerica Bank Sells 30,503 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,503 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.