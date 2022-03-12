Comerica Bank Sells 72,553 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,553 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $221,371,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,669,000 after buying an additional 222,158 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,620,000 after buying an additional 264,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

