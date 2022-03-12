Comerica Bank Sells 7,716 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Kennametal worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares during the period.

KMT opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

