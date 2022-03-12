Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after acquiring an additional 75,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Avnet by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

