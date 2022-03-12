Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.17 Million

Analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $721.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.00 million and the lowest is $706.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $713.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $145,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $29,443,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.