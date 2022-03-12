Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 58,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,463. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

