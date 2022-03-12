Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

CODYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($89.13) to €87.00 ($94.57) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.22) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($84.78) to €76.00 ($82.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.09) to €73.00 ($79.35) in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

