Comparing Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hercules Capital and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital $280.98 million 7.26 $174.15 million $1.43 11.92 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Dividends

Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hercules Capital pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hercules Capital and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital 61.98% 11.28% 5.68% Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hercules Capital and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hercules Capital currently has a consensus price target of $18.45, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

