Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $680.79 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $680.79 million and $37.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $102.70 or 0.00262539 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,628,732 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

