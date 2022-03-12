Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 655,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $417.07 million, a P/E ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup upped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

