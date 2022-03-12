Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

