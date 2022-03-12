Conceal Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $2.44 million and $97,732.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,001.69 or 0.99977632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00256543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00137949 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00261660 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004870 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00033821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,710,525 coins and its circulating supply is 11,868,912 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

