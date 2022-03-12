ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,975 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

