Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,048 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 344.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Comcast by 702.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 162,239 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 331,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

