Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $185.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

