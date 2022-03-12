Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,428,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

