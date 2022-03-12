Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $14.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

